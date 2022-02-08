The wife of PDP's vice chairman in Gwargwada Ward, Kuje, Abuja, Asabe Mohammed Koriya, has been abducted

Asabe was kidnapped alongside 10 other victims on Friday, February 4, by over 30 armed kidnappers around Rubochi community

Reports have it that the criminals are asking for N25 million as ransom, a sum which has been described as impossible for the victims to afford

Gwargwada-Gwombe, Kuje, Abuja- As reported by Daily Trust, Asabe Mohammed Koriya, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s vice chairman in Gwargwada Ward, Kuje area council has been abducted alongside 10 persons.

The abduction which took place on Friday, February 4, around Gwargwada-Gwombe junction near Rubochi community has been confirmed by one of the relations of the victims, Salihu Ibrahim.

The incident is yet to be confirmed by the police (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

According to Ibrahim, the victims were returning to Gwombe and Pesu after attending a political function in Gwargwada.

Disclosing that the gunmen were more than 30 in number, he claimed that they barricaded the road with logs of wood, flagging down motorcycles and taking victims into a nearby bush.

His words:

“But two other persons who were on a motorcycle escaped. Upon sighting the kidnappers, they abandoned the motorcycle and fled into the bush but the kidnappers set the motorcycle ablaze."

The terrifying incident was also confirmed by the traditional head of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam

Speaking with newsmen on the development, he said:

“Three of the victims are from my place, four from Pesu while the remaining victims are from the neighbouring Gwombe village."

Mam revealed to the reporters that a relative of one of the victims told the kidnappers that none of the captives can afford even N100,000 after they demanded N25 million ransoms to free them.

The incident is yet to be confirmed by the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine.

Source: Legit.ng