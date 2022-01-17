Governor Udom Emmanuel has been projected by some unknown persons as the best man to succeed President Buhari

The Akwa Ibom governor's presidential campaign posters were seen in some parts of Kano and Jigawa recently

On the poster bearing Emmauel's photo and the PDP logo is the tag Udom Is Coming For Better Nigeria

While he is yet to declare his interest known, Governor Udom Emmanuel's presidential campaign posters have surfaced in strategic parts of Kano.

The posters have been seen in the old Kano city, Fagge, Nasarawa local government areas of the state, and some parts of Jigawa, Daily Nigerian reports.

The Akwa Ibom governor is yet to make his interest known (Photo: Leadership)

The posters which bore Governor Emmanuel's photo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s logo, were tagged ‘Udom Is Coming For Better Nigeria’ and pasted along major roads and buildings in the northern states owned by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Leadership added.

What is rather confusing about this is that the Akwa Ibom governor, whose tenure will end in 2023, cannot be talking of running for the presidency the same year he is expected to hand over power to an elected successor.

2023: Nigerians ask Governor Udom Emmanuel to run for president

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Friday, January 7 called on Emmanuel to contest the 2023 presidential election in order to replicate his industrialization policy and use his creative financial and economic ingenuity to salvage the Nigerian economy.

This was part of reactions that trailed the governor's live interview when he appeared as a guest on Brekete Family Radio Live Talk Show in Abuja.

The show was hosted by the Ordinary President, Ahmed Isah on Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio 101.1 FM, Abuja.

Governor Emmanuel spoke on his achievements in the last six years and on the state of the nation.

Following his numerous achievements in the last six years as governor, Isah and other phone-in callers called on him to get set to contest for the office of president come 2023, promising to mobilize ordinary Nigerians to contribute funds to finance the electioneering cost.

His words:

“Now we are begging you. Soon we'll lead a massive protest if you refuse to heed the plea of Nigerians. The country is bleeding. We need someone like you to use the knowledge of what you have done in Akwa Ibom to salvage the country.”

