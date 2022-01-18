Almost two weeks after bandits terrorising the northern part of Nigeria were proscribed as terrorists, a list of their leaders and number of followers operating in Zamfara state have emerged.

Vanguard reports that a professor at the University of Sokoto, Dr. Murtala A. Rufai in his book ‘I am a Bandit’ enumerated the number of bandit leaders.

A university professor, Dr. Murtala A. Rufai has enumerated the number of bandit leaders and estimated followers in Zamafara state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

The list includes the names of the group leaders, the location where they operate and the estimated number of members in their groups.

According to Rufi, the names were drawn from different communities close to the various camps.

Maradun local government area

1. Sama’ila of Bayan Dutsi has 150 boys

2. Jimmo Fadama of Bayan Ruwa had 80 boys

3. Simoli Jaya of Bayan Ruwa has 65 boys

4. Sahabi of Bayan Ruwa has 250 boys

5. Na’akka of Bayan Ruwa has 180 boys

6. Aminu Jajani of Bayan Ruwa has 120 boys

7. Sani Ba ruwanka of Dagwarwa has 135 boys

8. Uban Kafirai of Dagwarwa has 250 boys

9. Mai bokolo of Dajin ‘Yar Tunniya has 300 followers

10. Haruna Zango of Dammaka has 280 followers

11. Muntari of Duddubi has 31 boys

12. Ɓoyi of Dudduɗi has 210 boys

13. Turji of Fakai has abou 500 followers

14. Nakyalla of Filinga has 213 followers

15. Najana of Gidan Bisa has 96 boys

16. Sitanda of Gwari has 156 boys

17. Dullu of Sububu has 138 boys

18. Halilu Sububu of Sububu has over 1,200 followers

19. Maiduna of Tankyalla has 216 followers

20. Gwaska of Tungar Kolo has 76 boys

21. Kabiru ‘Yankusa of Safrar Kaɗe has 185 boys

22. Ƙaramin Gaye of Tungar Miya has 242 boys

23. Ɗan Sa’adiya of Dagwarwa da Badako has 48 boys

24. Ɗan Shehu of Kudo has 140 boys

25. Mati of Kudo has 165 boys

26. Ɗan Bello of Kudo has 98 boys

Dansadau Emirate

27. Ɗan Makaranta of north Madaka has 460 followers

28. Dogo Gyaɗe at Dajin Babar Doka has about 2000 followers

29. Damana in Dajin Has about 1500 followers

30. Ali Kacalla of Madada has about 1600 followers

31. Malam at Western Cebi has about 900 followers

32. Bulaki of east ‘Yargaladima has about 1200 followers

33. Ciyaman at East ‘Yargaladima has 900 followers

34. Ɗahe in East ‘Yar galadima has over 250 followers

35. Kawu of eastern Ɗansadau has over 700 followers

36. Ado Lalo of east Ɗansadau had about 350 followers

37. Bulak of esst Ceɓi has about 520 boys

38. Janburos of east Madada has 800 boys

39. Sani Bica at east Madaka has about 180 boys

40. Ɗan Bagobiri of Western Ceɓi has over 230 boys

41. Nagala at West of Mairairai has 750 boys

42. Ali ƙanen Nagala has 220 boys

43. Zahiru has 175 boys

44. Mai Gariyo at Southern Burwaye has 56 boys

45. Yalo of near Burwaye has 85 boys

Zurmi local government area

46. Kachalla has 1200 boys

47. Maidaji has 1500 boys

48. Ɗanƙarami has 750 boys

Birnin Magaji local government area

49. Alhaji Zaki has 85 boys

50. Yalo of Rugu has 60 boys

51. Hassan of Rugu has 28 boys

52. Maidaji of Rugu has 40 boys

53. Kachalla of Rugu has 58 boys

Shinkafi local government area

54. Atarwatse of Dajin Mashema has 200 boys

55. Ɗan Maƙwado of Kamarawa and Bafarawa has 550 boys

56. Nagona at between Bafarawa and Surduƙu has 200 boys

Tsafe local government area

57. Idi at Guga has 100 boys

58. Baba Yayi at Guga has 100 boys

59. Juuli of Kwankwanba has 100 boys

60. Tukur of Munhaye has 90 boys

61. Alhaji Ado Aleru at Munhaye has about 2500 boys

62. Mabi at Munhaye has 100 boys

63. Ɗan’ Ibiro of Munhaye has100 boys

64. Guntu at Munhaye has 65 boys

65. Karki at Munhaye has 70 boys

66. Lawali Bunka at Munhaye has 80 boys

Leaders with an unspecified number of boys

67. Shehu Bagewaye

68. Dancaki Odita

69. Standard & Sani black

70. Kabiru Maniya

71. Malan Ila

72. Rageb

73. Kacalla Haruna

74. Katare

75. Hasan

76. Husaini Jaja of Gusau

77. Dogo Hamza of Bukkuyum

78. Auta of Anka

Bandits who specialize in high profile crimes ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and hom*cide, have been terrorising the northern part of Nigeria

