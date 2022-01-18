List: Names of Bandits' Leaders, Number of Followers in Northern State
Almost two weeks after bandits terrorising the northern part of Nigeria were proscribed as terrorists, a list of their leaders and number of followers operating in Zamfara state have emerged.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Vanguard reports that a professor at the University of Sokoto, Dr. Murtala A. Rufai in his book ‘I am a Bandit’ enumerated the number of bandit leaders.
The list includes the names of the group leaders, the location where they operate and the estimated number of members in their groups.
According to Rufi, the names were drawn from different communities close to the various camps.
Maradun local government area
1. Sama’ila of Bayan Dutsi has 150 boys
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
2. Jimmo Fadama of Bayan Ruwa had 80 boys
3. Simoli Jaya of Bayan Ruwa has 65 boys
4. Sahabi of Bayan Ruwa has 250 boys
5. Na’akka of Bayan Ruwa has 180 boys
6. Aminu Jajani of Bayan Ruwa has 120 boys
7. Sani Ba ruwanka of Dagwarwa has 135 boys
8. Uban Kafirai of Dagwarwa has 250 boys
9. Mai bokolo of Dajin ‘Yar Tunniya has 300 followers
10. Haruna Zango of Dammaka has 280 followers
11. Muntari of Duddubi has 31 boys
12. Ɓoyi of Dudduɗi has 210 boys
13. Turji of Fakai has abou 500 followers
14. Nakyalla of Filinga has 213 followers
15. Najana of Gidan Bisa has 96 boys
16. Sitanda of Gwari has 156 boys
17. Dullu of Sububu has 138 boys
18. Halilu Sububu of Sububu has over 1,200 followers
19. Maiduna of Tankyalla has 216 followers
20. Gwaska of Tungar Kolo has 76 boys
21. Kabiru ‘Yankusa of Safrar Kaɗe has 185 boys
22. Ƙaramin Gaye of Tungar Miya has 242 boys
23. Ɗan Sa’adiya of Dagwarwa da Badako has 48 boys
24. Ɗan Shehu of Kudo has 140 boys
25. Mati of Kudo has 165 boys
26. Ɗan Bello of Kudo has 98 boys
Dansadau Emirate
27. Ɗan Makaranta of north Madaka has 460 followers
28. Dogo Gyaɗe at Dajin Babar Doka has about 2000 followers
29. Damana in Dajin Has about 1500 followers
30. Ali Kacalla of Madada has about 1600 followers
31. Malam at Western Cebi has about 900 followers
32. Bulaki of east ‘Yargaladima has about 1200 followers
33. Ciyaman at East ‘Yargaladima has 900 followers
34. Ɗahe in East ‘Yar galadima has over 250 followers
35. Kawu of eastern Ɗansadau has over 700 followers
36. Ado Lalo of east Ɗansadau had about 350 followers
37. Bulak of esst Ceɓi has about 520 boys
38. Janburos of east Madada has 800 boys
39. Sani Bica at east Madaka has about 180 boys
40. Ɗan Bagobiri of Western Ceɓi has over 230 boys
41. Nagala at West of Mairairai has 750 boys
42. Ali ƙanen Nagala has 220 boys
43. Zahiru has 175 boys
44. Mai Gariyo at Southern Burwaye has 56 boys
45. Yalo of near Burwaye has 85 boys
Zurmi local government area
46. Kachalla has 1200 boys
47. Maidaji has 1500 boys
48. Ɗanƙarami has 750 boys
Birnin Magaji local government area
49. Alhaji Zaki has 85 boys
50. Yalo of Rugu has 60 boys
51. Hassan of Rugu has 28 boys
52. Maidaji of Rugu has 40 boys
53. Kachalla of Rugu has 58 boys
Shinkafi local government area
54. Atarwatse of Dajin Mashema has 200 boys
55. Ɗan Maƙwado of Kamarawa and Bafarawa has 550 boys
56. Nagona at between Bafarawa and Surduƙu has 200 boys
Tsafe local government area
57. Idi at Guga has 100 boys
58. Baba Yayi at Guga has 100 boys
59. Juuli of Kwankwanba has 100 boys
60. Tukur of Munhaye has 90 boys
61. Alhaji Ado Aleru at Munhaye has about 2500 boys
62. Mabi at Munhaye has 100 boys
63. Ɗan’ Ibiro of Munhaye has100 boys
64. Guntu at Munhaye has 65 boys
65. Karki at Munhaye has 70 boys
66. Lawali Bunka at Munhaye has 80 boys
Leaders with an unspecified number of boys
67. Shehu Bagewaye
68. Dancaki Odita
69. Standard & Sani black
70. Kabiru Maniya
71. Malan Ila
72. Rageb
73. Kacalla Haruna
74. Katare
75. Hasan
76. Husaini Jaja of Gusau
77. Dogo Hamza of Bukkuyum
78. Auta of Anka
Bandits who specialize in high profile crimes ranging from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and hom*cide, have been terrorising the northern part of Nigeria
Full letters: Bandits write 9 communities in Zamfara, make crucial demand
In a previous report by Legit.ng, bandits have written to nine communities in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state asking them to pay their levies or face deadly attacks.
The bandits that authored the letters were those operating in Gando forest. The letters were written in Hausa language and addressed to the different communities.
Each of the letters has the name of the community on the top and the money it is expected to pay. The letters also contain a mobile phone number.
Source: Legit.ng