Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration that only the crime of murder can stop him from attaining the presidency come 2023 trended over the week among other stories in mainstream Nigerian news media.

2023: The Only Thing That Can Stop Me From Becoming President, Tinubu

It was confirmed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed is one of the presidential aspirants that would slug it out with other All Progressives Congress (APC) members who eyeing the presidential seat.

The story of Tinubu's declaration for 2023 ranked high among other local news

Source: UGC

The APC's national leader confirmed this after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock Villa on Monday, January 10.

In his conversation with journalists on Monday, the former Lagos governor stated that as a kingmaker, nothing stops him from becoming a king except he has committed murder.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photos of the Year: Tolani Alli Releases Never-Before-Seen-Images of Osinbajo Shot in 2021

Tolani Alli, the personal photographer to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has shared never-before-seen images of the vice president taken in 2021.

Alli, a former personal photographer to former Oyo state governor, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, released the photographs to mark the new year.

They Threatened to Kill Me: Controversial Pastor Mummy G.O Cries Out, Says Most Videos about Her Were Edited

The founder of Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, popularly called Mummy G.O, has said most of the videos about her on social media have been doctored.

The Evangelist made this disclosure in an interview published by BBC Pidgin on Sunday, January 9.

Joy as Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Church Adopts Renowned Music Minister, Dunsin Oyekan as Son

The founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Gbagada, Lagos, Pastor William Kumuyi has adopted gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan as kingdom son.

Kumuyi made the announcement when Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa attended the church’s IMPACT 2022, programme as guests on Saturday, January 8, in Lagos.

Biodun Fatoyinbo: Husband of Late COZA Choir Member Finally Speaks

Akpofure Rema, husband of the late Akpofure Tega, has said Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), was not responsible for his wife’s death.

In a social media post, she also accused the pastor of owing church workers' salary.

National Loss As Former Nigerian President Dies

Chief Ernest Shonekan, the leader of the defunct Interim National Government set up to succeed General Ibrahim Babangida's regime died in Lagos at the age of 85 on Tuesday, January 11.

Shonekan headed the then government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, when he was removed from office in a coup orchestrated by late General Sani Abacha.

2023: Buhari Finally Endorses Tinubu As His Successor? Osinbajo's Aide Speaks

Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's media aide, has denied claims that Bola Tinubu has informed his principal and President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan to run for the presidency in 2023.

Reacting to the report, Akande in a Guardian publication on Sunday, January 9, stated that he is not aware of such a discussion among the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s pillars.

Source: Legit.ng