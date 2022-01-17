Nine communities in Zamfara state are in panic as bandits wrote them letters, asking them to pay their "levies"

The letters which were delivered by released captives instruct the communities to pay of face deadly attacks

A source who spoke anonymously said residents in the affected communities are also making efforts to comply with the bandits' directive

Zamfara state - Bandits have written to nine communities in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara state asking them to pay their levies or face deadly attacks.

Premium Times reported that the bandits that authored the letters were those operating in Gando forest.

Bandits have threatened to attack nine communities in Zamfara state. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

The newspaper the letters were written in Hausa language and addressed to the different communities.

Content of the letters

Legit.ng gathers that each of the letters has the name of the community on the top and the money it is expected to pay. The letters also contain a mobile phone number. It is, however, learnt that the number was not reachable when dialed.

One of the letters reads:

“Yargalma. N5,000,000. From Dogon Sabi na Auwali Wanzam. You people should reach out to us for peace. Come and pay us money or vacate your town. Respect this and live in peace."

All the letters bore the same contents except the title of the town and the amount the bandits are seeking.

The affected communities and the amount they are expected to pay

Zugu district

Wawan Iccen Ibrahim - N4,000,000 Wawan Iccen Salihu - N1,000,000 Gaude - N1,000,000 Galle - N1,000,000 Tungar Gebe - N500,000

Gado district

Nannarki - N5,000,000 Ruwan Kura - N5,000,000

Adabka district

Gangara - N1.5 million

Zarummai district

Yar Galma - N5,000,000.

Letters' authenticity confirmed

Premium Times cited a source at the palace of Bunun Zugu, district head of Zugu in Bukkuyum local government area as confirming the letter's authenticity.

The source said all the letters were sent to Bunun Zugu.

He added that the monarch had reached out to the Emir of Bukkuyum on the issue.

On how they authenticated the letters, the source source explained that they were brought to the district head by released captives.

According to him, residents of the affected communities have started gathering the money to avoid attacks.

Nigerians react

Coque De Oliver said:

"I ask again; what do these bandits want? How can you be taxing those that are suffering the same hardship with you, and when they can't pay, you kill them. The government is responsible for this hardship, not the poor villagers."

Saminu Lawan said:

"I am not saying everywhere is safe in Zamfara but, any mischief maker could write that nonsense and leaked it to media. Sponsors of this terrorism can go to any extent to blackmail the government."

Somadina Elosiuba said:

"They can't trace the phone number because people are selling registered SIM cards in all northern markets."

Olorun Lose said:

"Nigeria my country where anything can happen imagine bandits writing letters even put their phone number on it."

Source: Legit.ng