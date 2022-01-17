A staff of the National Assembly in Abuja, Abdul Olajide Abayomi, reportedly passed away on Monday, January 17

Abayomi, a 34-year-old indigene of Osun state, was said to have tripped and slumped while ascending a staircase

However, National Assembly's director of information, Dr Emmanuel Agada, said he has not received any information regarding the incident

FCT, Abuja - A staff of the National Assembly identified as Abdul Olajide Abayomi reportedly collapsed and died while ascending the second floor of the White House through the staircase.

According to The Nation, eyewitnesses account said the 34-year-old tripped and fell on the upper rung of the staircase.

Abdul Olajide Abayomi, a 34-year-old staff of the National Assembly slumped, died on staircase on Monday, January 17. Photo credit: STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He immediately rolled to the step landing before help could come his way.

Abayomi allegedly dies of cardiac arrest, other ailments

It was gathered that cleaners who sighted Abayomi when he fell alerted staff who immediately came to his aid.

His colleagues were said to have rushed him to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention but he died on the way there.

He was said to have died of cardiac arrest and other underlining ailments.

The deceased was with the Inter-Parliamentary Department under the Directorate of Inter-Parliamentary and Protocols of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

He was said to have married on December 4, 2021. While he was from Osun state, his wife is said to be from Delta.

National Assembly reacts

Meanwhile, National Assembly's director of information, Dr Emmanuel Agada, said he could not confirm the death incident, adding that he has not received any information on it.

He was quoted to have said:

“Honestly, I just left the office but I didn’t get any such information on the incident. So I am not in a position now to confirm the story."

