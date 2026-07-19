Iran Strikes Kuwait Power Plants for 2nd Day, Attacks Bahrain US Air Base

Kuwait's electricity and water ministry confirmed a second consecutive day of Iranian attacks on a power and water distillation plant

Kuwait International Airport suspended air traffic due to rocket and drone strikes, forcing the national carrier to reschedule most flights

Bahrain's army said its air defences intercepted Iranian aerial assaults targeting a US military air base on the island

Kuwait reported a second Iranian strike on one of its power and water distillation facilities within 24 hours on Saturday, as fighting between Iran and Gulf states escalated sharply across the region.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water said in a statement that a "hostile attack" had targeted one of its plants, causing a fire to break out in a component of the facility and resulting in the deactivation of several power generation units.

Kuwait power plant suffers Iranian strike as fires spread and units shut down. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, the attack mirrored a similar strike on Friday, which also caused a fire and significant damage at a power and water plant.

The country's fire service confirmed that blazes had erupted at two separate locations following Saturday's attacks, with several firefighters and at least one worker sustaining injuries in the process.

The situation escalated further when Kuwait's national carrier announced it was rescheduling the majority of its flights after air traffic at Kuwait International Airport was temporarily suspended. The airline cited ongoing rocket and drone attacks as the reason for the disruption.

Bahrain air defences intercept Iranian strikes

Across the water in Bahrain, the military said its air defence systems had successfully repelled a wave of Iranian attacks. "Air defence systems thwarted" the strikes, the army stated, adding that they "intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial assaults." An AFP journalist in the capital Manama reported hearing blasts following sirens.

Bahrain's interior ministry disclosed that air-raid sirens had sounded five times since dawn, urging residents to seek shelter immediately.

Iran's state broadcaster quoted the Iranian army as saying the strikes on Bahrain were a direct retaliation for American military action. Iranian forces said they had targeted "aircraft shelters and parking areas, fuel storage tanks of the US military at Sheikh Isa Air Base, as well as several connecting bridges in Bahrain."

Sheikh Isa Air Base, located in Bahrain, hosts a significant American military presence and has long been a strategic asset for US operations in the Gulf.

Flights suspended at Kuwait International Airport amid escalating Gulf tensions. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US carry out 7th night of strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States military has conducted a seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting surveillance infrastructure, military logistics sites, underground weapons storage facilities, and maritime assets, US Central Command (Centcom) confirmed in a statement posted to X.

Source: Legit.ng