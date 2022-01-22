Professor Muhammad Sani Abubakar, a lecturer at Kaduna State University (KASU), has been reported dead

The professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics reportedly slumped and died on Friday afternoon, January 2021

The deceased who left two wives, 10 children and grandchildren behind has been buried according to Islamic rites

Kaduna - Muhammad Sani Abubakar, a Professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics at the Kaduna State University (KASU), has died at the age of 67.

Daily Trust reported that Professor Abubakar who died on Friday, January 21, was a lecturer with the Department of Physics at KASU.

Muhammad Sani Abubakar, Professor of Renewable Energy and Molecular Physics, at the Kaduna State University (KASU), has died. Photo credit: @elsamure1

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers the professor's death was confirmed by his younger brother, Engineer Abdulrazak Abubakar.

He said the deceased was reported to have slumped at the university on Friday afternoon and was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Engineer Abubakar said late the professor had taken his children to school on Friday morning before he returned home and got ready for work.

His words:

“There are two versions of the incident but we are not sure of the actual scenario. Some said he was walking on the staircase and slumped while others said he slumped while walking on the ground. He was rushed to the school clinic where he was pronounced dead."

The late professor has been buried according to Islamic rites. He is survived by his two wives, 10 children and grandchildren.

