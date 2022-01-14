Death has snatched Emmanuel Leweh from the earth just three months after becoming the chairman of Akwanga LGA in Nasarawa state

Leweh was said to have slumped shortly after holding a meeting with his council members at the council secretariat on Monday, January 10

The Akwanga LGA boss later died at a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Thursday, January 13

Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa state - Emmanuel Leweh, the chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state, has reportedly died after spending just three months in office.

Daily Trust cited an anonymous as saying that the late LGA boss had a meeting with his council members at the council secretariat in Akwanga local government area on Monday, January 10.

Emmanuel Leweh, the chairman of Akwanga local government area o Nasarawa state, died in Abuja. Photo credits: Ayuba Timothy Ewuga, Leweh Circle Akwanga

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased slumped at the council secretariat shortly after the meeting.

Leweh reportedly died at a private hospital in Abuja, on Thursday, January 13.

Emmanuel Leweh's death confirmed

Samuel Tsebe, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has confirmed the ugly development.

He was quoted to have said:

“I lost my elder brother (Hon Emmanuel Joseph Leweh, Executive Chairman of Akwanga LGA) to the cold hand of Death this evening after a brief illness.”

Alhaji Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga: Former minister of labour and productivity is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported the death of Alhaji Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga, a former minister of Labour and Productivity.

The former minister died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home town of Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state.

Zanwa Akwanga who served in the cabinet of former president Olusegun Obasanjo died at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.

Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma died in a London hospital

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria lost one of its influential former ministers under the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua; Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma.

Dr Ruma died on Wednesday, October 27, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

Ruma also served in various capacities including a former minister and water resources, ex-minister of state in the federal ministry of education.

