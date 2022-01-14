The federal government has directed that the roads accessing the Arcade of the Federal Secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja be shut

Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Service of the Federation, in a statement, said the closure was to mark the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event held in honour of the heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the first and the second world wars

The federal government has ordered the closure of parts of the roads accessing the arcade of the federal secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a circular numbered HCSF/PS/SWO/007/iv/552, informed the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and the general public of the closure yesterday, Thursday, January 13, by 2.00pm prompt.

Vanguard reports that the circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation.

The Nigerian government is not left out in the exercise to honour the civil war heroes. Photo credit: Vanguard.

Source: Facebook

Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mallam AbudulGaniyu Aminu, said on Friday in a statement that this is in view of the upcoming activities marking the 2022 celebration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day set aside to honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads in part:

“This event which involves the wreath laying ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by top government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps will hold on Saturday 15 January at the National Arcade, Abuja.

“To this end, all offices within the Federal Secretariat Complex are to be vacated at 2.00pm on Friday, 14th January.”

Group applauds Nigerian military over renewed success in war against banditry, terrorism

In another report, the Northern Youth Network (NYN) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and banditry in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

The spokesman for the NYN, Mallan Abdulrahman Ahmed, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 29, particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces.

He said the routine operation of the DIA has led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

Source: Legit.ng