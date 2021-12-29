The Nigerian Military has been commended for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and bandits in recent times

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Youth Network (NYN) has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for recording renewed success in the war against terrorism and banditry in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna and other states in northern Nigeria.

Spokesman for the NYN, Mallan Abdulrahman Ahmed, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 29, particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces.

The Irabor-led Nigerian Armed Forces have been hailed for their recent successes in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Audu Marte/AFP

He said the routine operation of the DIA has led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai.

The group maintained that the success of the war in recent times against insurgency is as a result of the intelligence gathered through the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He said:

“Recently, the Air Force supported by ground troops dealt a deadly blow on the terrorists and bandits, destroying their camps, armoury and eliminating several of them including their top commanders and their families.

“This kind of success would not be possible except for the impeccable intelligence gathering by the DIA.”

The success of the airstrikes can be seen in the bombardment of the compound of a notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Zaki in Bayan-Magari forest Birnin Magaji in Zamfara state. An attack which led to the elimination of all members of his family.

Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed stated that Nigerian Military airstrikes killed the most wanted ISWAP commander, Modu Kime also known as Abou Maryam and his group of insurgents along the borders of Lake Chad in Borno state.

He also said troops have rescued all 48 victims who were attacked and kidnapped by bandits while commuting to Kano on the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway after intense gun battle .

Group to Buhari: Strengthen DIA to win war against insurgency, banditry

Recall that a coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) recently urged President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the DIA in order to win the war against insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng jointly signed by, Dr. Aliyu Bello of Peace and Conflict Resolution Initiative and Ambassador Jude Uchenna of Alliance for Justice and Peace gave the advice to the president.

The group noted that the failure of the DIA in providing links that will lead the troops on the battlefield as well as rancour within the military hierarchy has affected the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Group blames intelligence failure for the increase in terrorists, bandits' attacks

Earlier, a coalition of 76 NGOs and civil society activists knocked the intelligence arms of the military and the Department of State Services for continued attacks on military formations and other infrastructure of the state by terrorists.

The activists also lamented over the kidnapping and robbery by bandits saying the attacks were not only a setback to the war against insecurity but a blatant embarrassment to the armed forces and Nigeria in general.

The group particularly made reference to the recent kidnapping of travellers in broad daylight along Abuja-Kaduna road, an attack in Borno that resulted in the killing of an army chief and three other soldiers, and several others as clear instances of intelligence failure.

