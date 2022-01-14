Federal ministries, departments and agencies spent about N49.5bn between 2018 and 2019, according to the government’s latest audit report

In the report submitted to the National Assembly, no fewer than 9 agencies violated the rules on withdrawing

The agencies include the ministry of agriculture and rural development who spent the highest amount while the pharmacists council of Nigeria, Abuja, spent the lowest

The recent report released by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation (OAGF) shows that nine of the federal government's ministries, departments and agencies spent about N49.5bn above their approved budgets between 2018 and 2019.

This was made known in report titled “2019 Annual Report on Non-Compliance, Internal Control, and Weakness Issues in MDAs of the Federal Government of Nigeria for the year ended December 31, 2019,” The Punch reports.

The report also states that the agencies allegedly violated Section 80(4) of the Constitution which states that “No money shall be withdrawn from the CRF or any other public fund of the Federation except in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly.”

According to the report, the agencies involved are;

1. Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

2. Nigerian Police Force

3. Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, Lagos

4. Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Abuja

5. FCT-Internal Revenue Service

6. Nigeria Defence Academy

7. Rural Electrification Agency, Abuja

8. Investment and Securities Tribunal

9. Nigerian Correctional Service.

It was gathered that the amount of extra-budgetary expenditure/virement without approval by nine Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

It added that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development spent the highest amount with N48.4bn while the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Abuja, spent the least amount of N1.68m.

