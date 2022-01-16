Brand new Hilux Vehicles have been presented to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya

Abuja - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has presented brand new Hilux Vehicles to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army.

Legit.ng gathered that this was in commemoration of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration(AFRDC) 2022.

The COAS presented brand new Hilux Vehicles to 14 living heroes of the Nigerian Army.

Source: Facebook

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director, army public relations in a statement shared on Facebook said the vehicles were presented to the heroes for having served the nation, when their services were most needed.

The army chief went on to note that the presenttaion was also in honour and recognition of the sacrifices of both the fallen heroes and veterans who are still alive for their services to the army, the nation and humanity.

Nwachukwu said the presentation of vehivles was done nationwide, across all formations of the army to signpost the significance of the celebration.

The former Regimental Sergeant Major, Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP), Ex-Army Warrant Officer Akinyokun Felix received the keys and official documents of a brand new vehicle on the occasion of his retirement after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

Remembrance Day: Tears as Nigerian military honours fallen heroes

In a previous report by Legit.ng, members of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the parade paid respect to fallen heroes during their Remembrance Day ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square ceremonial ground in Lagos on Saturday, January 15.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration serves as an honor for the fallen heroes who laid down their lives in service to humanity during the Nigerian Civil War, first, Second World War.

Photos of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo paying their respect to the late military officers at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade at the FCT Arcade were posted on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: FG closes Abuja roads to honour nation’s fallen heroes

Meanwhile, the federal government ordered the closure of parts of the roads accessing the arcade of the federal secretariat complexes and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan in a circular numbered HCSF/PS/SWO/007/iv/552, informed the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and the general public of the closure yesterday, Thursday, January 13, by 2.00pm prompt.

The circular was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe, on behalf of the Head of Service of the Federation.

