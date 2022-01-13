To a lot of Nigerians, the real age of the APC's national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a dark mystery

This is majorly why some inquisitive persons are insisting that the former Lagos governor is not using his real age in politics

Responding to such persons, Shehu Sani stated that the APC bigwig did not at any time inform anyone that he is willing to play for the Golden Eaglets

Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central, is wondering why most Nigerians are bothered about Bola Ahmed Tinubu's real age.

Via his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, January 12, the former federal lawmaker replying to such inquisitive Nigerians asked them if the presidential aspirant inform them of his intention to play for the Golden Eaglets.

Many Nigerians are eager to know Tinubu's real age (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

He asked:

"You keep insisting that you want to know the real age of the Jagaban, did he tell you he wants to play for the Golden Eaglets?"

