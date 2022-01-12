Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed concern over the growing presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province in southern Borno

Zulum claims that two local government areas in Borno state are under the occupation of Boko Haram

The governor made this known during a courtesy call from the Senate Committee on Army at the Government House

Maiduguri - Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state on Wednesday, January 12, claims that Boko Haram is still occupying two local government areas, Abadam and Guzamala, Daily Trust reports.

The governor disclosed this during an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Army, which paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Maiduguri.

The committee , Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume led other senators including military officers from the army headquarters.

Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum says two local government areas in the state are currently under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. Photo credit: The Governor of Borno State

Source: Facebook

In another report by Vanguard, Zulum expressed concern over the growing presence of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in some parts of the state, especially southern Borno.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, ISWAP fighters are mounting checkpoints between Damboa and Biu, where they are collecting taxes from communities.

He said:

“Another issue is that two of our local government headquarters are still under the control of Boko Haram terrorists, Malamfatori in Abadam local government and Guzamala. We want the owners of these two local governments take over, that is the government of Borno state and the two local governments."

Borno Governor Zulum lists 20 important things he plans to achieve in 2022

Zulum has identified and listed 20 topmost targets he hopes to achieve in 2022.

A statement posted on the state government's Facebook page on Friday, December 3, indicates that Governor Zulum listed each of them on Tuesday, November 30, in Maiduguri, while presenting the 2022 budget before lawmakers at the Borno State House of Assembly.

Among the 20 key projects include Zulum's plans to complete the Borno State University Teaching Hospital and recruit 1,000 health workers in 2022.

Buhari in Borno: IGP makes revelation on origins of rockets launched by terrorists

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Friday, December 24, 2021, told journalists in Abuja that security agents have been able to determine the origins of the rockets shot by insurgents in Borno.

IGP Baba made this revelation after a security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House.

The police boss said officers were able to ascertain the source of the rockets before and even after they were launched.

Source: Legit.ng