Ahead of 2022, the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, has highlighted 20 key things he plans to achieve in the new year

The 20 key projects were listed in the 2022 appropriation bill the governor recently presented before the state House of Assembly

Among others, Governor Zulum plans to complete the Borno State University Teaching Hospital and recruit 1,000 health workers in 2022

Maiduguri, Borno state - Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has identified and listed 20 topmost targets he hopes to achieve in 2022.

A statement posted on the state government's Facebook page on Friday, December 3, indicates that Governor Zulum listed each of them on Tuesday, November 30, in Maiduguri, while presenting the 2022 budget before lawmakers at the Borno State House of Assembly.

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, presents the 2022 budget to the state House of Assembly. Photo credit: The Governor of Borno State

Below is a list of 20 key deliverables from the 2022 budget the governor hopes to achieve:

Completion and commissioning of the Borno State University Teaching Hospital Recruitment of 1,000 health workers Implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for qualified primary school teachers Recruitment of 3,000 qualified teachers Setting up effective Monitoring and Evaluation Teams starting with Healthcare, Water and Schools (HWS) Introduction of Borno School Defense Volunteers under the coordination of the Special Adviser on Security Launching of Borno Heroes' Support Programme for scholarship to children of CJTF, hunters and volunteers who died fighting insurgents; and to support widows of fallen volunteers Re-establishing all closed-down secondary schools in all safe and resettled communities, starting with Dikwa, Monguno, and some others Establishment of six Centres of Excellence from existing secondary schools, two in each senatorial zone. Rehabilitation of the College of Education, Waka, Biu Establishment of an all-women Vocational Training Institute Establishment of more Higher Islamic Colleges in Gamboru-Ngala, Malam-Fatori, Damboa, and Kwayakusar Rebuilding and resettling Malam-Fatori and Gudumbali and undertake major infrastructural works in Kala-Balge Systematically address generational scourge of political thuggery by awarding scholarships to 150 children of political youths in ECOMOG who sign bonds to stop thuggery Implementing reforms of the Sangaya/Almajiri system by establishing a regulatory agency Engagement of 1,000 youths from Biu and 1,000 youths from Gwoza, Monguno, and Bama into an empowerment programme Dualization of the post office road Opening and rehabilitation of Maiduguri-Damboa road Introduction of a new mass transit and bringing in 500 Keke NAPEP Continuation of city expansion policy

Brigadier General Zirkushu: Zulum donates N20m to bereaved family

Meanwhile, the governor of Borno on Wednesday, November 17, paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu in Kaduna.

During his visit, Governor Zulum directed the release of N20 million to the family.

Confirming this, Malam Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesman, disclosed that the directive was effected immediately.

