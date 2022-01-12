A former Kogi federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has shared a video of Super Eagles rejoicing after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2022

On Melaye's Facebook page on Wednesday, January 12, Ahmed Musa was sighted singing after the match

A lot of Nigerians are hopeful that the team will return hope victoriously, especially because of the promising start

Nigerians are excited over the Super Eagles' great start in the ongoing AFCON 2022 hosted in Cameroun.

One of those rejoicing with the football players is Dino Melaye, a former federal lawmaker from Kogi state.

The Super Eagles are rejoicing over the victory in the first match (Photo Dino Melaye)

Melaye via Facebook on Wednesday, January 12, shared a video where Super Eagles were jubilating with a funny song after they beat Egypt on Tuesday, January 12.

In the brief video clip, one of the football stars, Ahmed Musa, was seen with his colleagues narrating in song how they won the match.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng