Lagos State has said it does not want make money from the new vehicle inspection police in the state

Akin-George Fashola, VIS Director said the policy came because vehicle flout an existing order for them to bring their vehicles for inspection

He said the state government has fully-fitted vehicle inspection centres in the state with many more undergoing construction

Lagos State government has debunked the claim that it is yet on another revenue drive when it introduced a no-vehicle inspection, no-roadworthiness policy in the state.

Why policy was introduced

Nairametrics reports that the policy was introduced in the state due to the non-compliance of vehicle owners to bring their vehicles for a test as long as they have a certificate he said.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

The Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) Director, Engr. Akin-George Fashola urged owners of vehicles in the state to bring their vehicles for a test since the cost is already included as part of the package paid for during their renewals.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What Fashola is saying

He stated that the former method of giving a roadworthiness document to motorists and then expecting them to bring them for inspection is not sustainable die to those who violate the directive.

Fashola also stated that the VIS is building its capacity to allow more vehicles via the 27 fitted centres with 30 more under construction.

Reintroduced after two hiatus

Legit.ng reports that two years after being taken out of the roads by ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode from operating on the roads, the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in Lagos state says its officers have returned their duties.

The director of VIS, Akin-George Fashola, said this on Thursday, November 21, according to a report filed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Fashola said the Vehicle Inspection Officers, popularly known as VIOs will be working on the road to ensure safety of lives and enforce motor vehicles’ roadworthiness.

Source: Legit.ng