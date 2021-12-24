The fact that insurgents were able to launch missiles in Borno before President Buhari's visit is very worrisome

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba expressed this concern while speaking with newsmen on Friday, December 24

IGP Baba, however, revealed that some of those who launched the attack have been dealt with by the police

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Friday, December 24, told journalists in Abuja that security agents have been able to determine the origins of the rockets shot by insurgents in Borno.

IGP Baba made this revelation after a security meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari at State House on Friday, The Cable reports.

The police boss said there will be no space for threat to security (Photo: NPF)

Source: UGC

The police boss said officers were able to ascertain the source of the rockets before and even after they were launched.

He added that some of those who planned and threw the rockets have been taken out by gallant operatives.

However, Baba expressed worry that such a thing should be possible in the first place.

His words:

“They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it.

“Yes, they have done it, but to a large extent, they have not achieved what they intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies, particularly the military, put in place.

“Yes, it had been done before and even after. Some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out.”

Photos emerge as Buhari visits Borno state, commissions new projects, commends Zulum for remarkable work

Earlier, President Buhari on Thursday, December 23, paid an official visit to Borno, to commission a number of infrastructure projects by the state government, in addition to a noteworthy philanthropic intervention by Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi.

Buhari also paid a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El Kanemi.

Governor Zulum and the Shehu of Borno both happily noted that the people of Borno state are enjoying the gradual return of peace to their State, which has enabled many to return to their homes, farms, and communities.

