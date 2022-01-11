The death of former Nigerian leader, Chief Ernest Shonekan was announced on Tuesday, January 11

Confirmed reports have it that Shonekan died in a hospital located in Lekki, Lagos state after a protracted illness

The family of the late Nigerian leader released a statement addressing the circumstance surrounding Shonekan's death

Late Chief Ernest Shonekan's family on Tuesday, January 11, released a statement of how the former Nigerian leader died.

Premium Times reports that Adeboye Shonekan in a statement on behalf of the family revealed that the 85-year-old died of “natural causes.”

The family of Ernest Shonekan says the former Nigerian leader, died of natural causes. Photo credit: Yoruba Blog, Mayokun Ehindero

Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida died at the Evercare Hospital, Lekki after a protracted illness.

It was gathered that sources said the former Nigerian Leader had been hospitalised for over two months before his death, Daily Trust added.

The statement reads:

“To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all and former Head of State, Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladehinde Shonekan, the Baba Sale of Egbaland. He passed this morning of natural causes at the age of 85. The family will release further details in due course.”

He was survived by his wife, Margaret and four children Korede Shonekan, Adeboye Shonekan, Kemi Shonekan, and Yele Shonekan.

9 facts you probably didn’t know about the late Shonekan

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Shonekan was a British-trained Nigerian lawyer, businessman, industrialist, politician and traditional chieftain.

As the country mourns an icon, Legit.ng highlights nine facts you probably didn't know about Shonekan.

Born on May 9, 1936, the late president had his secondary education at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College.

Late Ernest Shonekan’s Abeokuta residence calm as Nigerian governor mourns

In a related development, hours after the death of Shonekan was announced his Abeokuta country home has remained calm and peaceful.

The residence located opposite Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) regional headquarters complex in Okelewo, Abeokuta, Ogun state, retains its pervasive serene and forlorn ambiance.

The current governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday described the death of Shonekan, as a colossal loss to Nigeria in general and Ogun state in particular.

