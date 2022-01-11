Former President Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan was a British-trained Nigerian lawyer, businessman, industrialist, politician and traditional chieftain.

The former head of the Interim National Government (INC) passed away in Lagos on at the age of 85 years.

Chief Ernest Shonekan was a seasoned and proven businessman with a wide network. Photo credit: Yoruba Blog, Mayokun Ehindero

As the country mourns an icon, Legit.ng highlights 9 facts you probably didn't know about Shonekan.

1. Born on May 9, 1936, the late president had his secondary education at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College.

2. He was a graduate of law from the University of London and was called to the bar. The boardroom guru later attended Harvard Business School before he ventured into politics.

3. Prior to his political career, Shonekan was the chairman and chief executive of the United African Company of Nigeria a vast Nigerian conglomerate.

4. Shonekan was the ninth president of Nigeria. He ruled Nigeria for just 83 days.

5. On 2 January 1993, Shonekan assumed office simultaneously as head of transitional council and head of government under General Ibrahim Babangida.

6. Shonekan was chairman of the Interim National Government (ING) between August 26, 1993 and November 17, 1993 which succeeded the military regime of Babangida.

7. In August 1993, Babangida resigned from office, following the annulment of the 12 June elections. He signed a decree establishing the Interim National Government.

8. He was subsequently sworn-in as head of state. However, three months into his administration, Shonekan was overthrown in a palace coup by late General Sani Abacha who was Secretary of Defence in November 1993.

9. Shonekan was the third oldest surviving Nigerian head of state by age after Elizabeth II and Yakubu Gowon at the time of his death.

The 85-year-old was a seasoned and proven businessman with a wide network. His proven abilities and political neutrality made him a great choice as leader for Babangida's council of civilian-run government.

