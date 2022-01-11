There is a new development regarding the case of the former Abia state governor, Orji Kalu and the Federal High Court

Senator Kalu is seeking removal of his name from the charge sheet and also requested the court order the EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts

Meanwhile, the Court in Abuja had earlier ordered the suspension of the re-trial of Kalu, for N7.1bn fraud charges

Abuja- The Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has filed an application at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to unfreeze his bank account.

Channels TV reports that he is also seeking an order of the court to strike out his name and that of his company, Slok Nigeria Limited from the N7.1 billion charge levelled against him by the anti-graft agency.

Kalu’s lawyer, Ikoro Ikoro disclosed that the application was based on the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, delivered on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, which barred the federal government from retrying the former governor.

The EFCC had previously prosecuted and secured the conviction of Mr Kalu and his co-defendants on 39 counts of fraud involving about N7.1billion. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu who is the former governor of Abia state and the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District submitted that having been freed, it behoves on him to apply to the court to formally strike out his name and Slok from the charge sheet.

