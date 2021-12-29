A major disaster was averted in Igbere, the village of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in Abia state on Sunday, December 26

A golf course owned by the senator close to his country home caught fire due to the activities of hunters in the area

The Senate chief whip stated that the security operatives and members of the vigilante team in his village helped to put out the fire

Igbere - Former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that a wild bush fire almost affected his country home in Abia state on Sunday, December 26.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Kalu, a former governor of Abia said the golf course near his home caught fire.

Senator Kalu thanked the security operatives who helped put out the fire. Photo credit: OUK media

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

“The Olusegun Obasanjo Golf course located in my country home caught fire on Sunday. Some villagers were hunting in the bush near the golf field and the fire they litted extended to the golf.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I thank the security agencies and Igbere vigilante for their prompt intervention, otherwise, it could have affected my home.”

In another Facebook post, Kalu shared photos of his donation to members of the vigilante in his village in Igbere.

He wrote:

“To add more to the security equipment in my immediate village Igbere, this afternoon I donated motorcycles, food materials, and cash to the 13 communities that make up Igbere.

“These items were directly handed to the village vigilante in the presence of the President General of Igbere Welfare Union, Comrade Goddswill .A. Okorie.”

2023: Northeast group canvasses support for Orji Uzor Kalu

Meanwhile, a group from the northeast region - Uzor Kalu Support Group (UKSUG) has urged the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group said Senator Kalu has wide contacts and acceptance across the country to run for the 2023 presidency.

The coordinator of UKSUG in the northeast, Mohammed Ajiji who said this in a statement seen by Legit.ng, added that the group believes that Senator Kalu has the professional and business acumen required to consolidate on the gains so far recorded by the Buhari administration.

2023: Buhari silently supporting Igbo presidency, says Okechukwu

In a related development, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is silently in support of Nigeria president of the Igbo extraction 2023 project.

Okechukwu also said some other prominent Nigerians are supporting the Igbo presidency project, but he didn't mention any names.

He also appealed to Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Legit.ng