The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has announced his intention to contest for president on the platform of the APC in 2023

Umahi disclosed his intention on Tuesday, January 11, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

The Ebonyi governor's announcement comes about 24 hours after the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, also declared his interest in the 2023 presidency

Aso Rock, Abuja - Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, says he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest the presidency on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

The Nation reported that Governor Umahi disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, January 11.

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Legit.ng notes that the Ebonyi state governor's action came barely 24 hours after the national leader of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, also announced his intention to contest in 2023.

God will decide my chances - Umahi

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi went spiritual when asked what his chances would be considering the fact that other big political bigwigs in the APC had indicated their intentions to run for the same office, including Asiwaju Tinubu.

Responding, the Ebonyi governor said God would be the decider of the outcome of the race.

Umahi, who left the Peopless Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, said he stands a chance if the APC throws the ticket open.

He said if he gets the opportunity, his presidency will replicate his efforts in Ebonyi, saying that he has a lot to show in running governance as a business.

The Governor also said he spoke with the President about resolving the security crisis bugging the Southeast region through political solutions.

2023: Ohanaeze Ndigbo makes first statement after Tinubu declared to run for presidency

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the declaration made by the national leader of the APC, Tinubu, on Monday, January 10, to run for the 2023 presidency.

The Igbo socio-political group said it would continue with the insistence that it is the turn of the southeast region to produce a president in 2023.

Describing Tinubu as a man of conscience, the spokesperson for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said the APC national leader should also be interested in justice and equity.

