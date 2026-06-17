A Nigerian woman who lost her job has shared a unique testimony of how she secured a replacement quickly

She shared how some people she knew from different places helped her in solving her dilemma

Her story of receiving a double blessing has sparked reactions from social media users who saw her post

A Nigerian lady has shared a viral testimony about how her frustration turned into a double blessing shortly after she was laid off by her employer.

The woman, identified by her X handle @CiraNzube, revealed that she chose to keep her initial unemployment a secret because she was able to bounce back swiftly.

A Nigerian lady loses her job just to get a better one immediately after. Photo credit: @CiraNzube/X

Source: Twitter

Lady who lost her job shares testimony

According to @CiraNzube, one of her former colleagues played a vital role in helping her secure a new position by recommending her directly to a recruiter.

The peerless recommendation not only landed her an interview but also resulted in a significantly higher salary offer than expected.

While settling into her new employment, another ex-colleague contacted her with a second job opportunity, praising her exceptional work ethic.

Despite the lucrative prospect of managing both roles simultaneously, the lady declined the second offer due to her personal professional principles.

She said:

"I lost my job few weeks ago but no one knew this because I got another one less than 2 weeks later. One of my former colleagues got a job and told the recruiter about me. She told them to interview me so I can assist her. They did and gave a higher offer but she didn’t mind.

"Another former colleague called me now to find out if I’ve gotten a job because he has another offer for me. He even suggested that I do that one alongside my current job because he believes I lock in so h@rd on my job and he’s right. I just won’t do it because I believe multi tasking is a productivity flaw (been there, done that).

"I’m sharing all these to say that I’ve met wonderful people in my lifetime from different countries, races and tribes and I’m so grateful 🥹."

Reactions as lady gains employment after lay-off

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

@twweezi said:

"Congratulations. May this grace follow as many people connect with it too amen. Congrats again.🥂"

@_dinmaduru said:

"You're Blessed!"

@furrrmum said:

"I actually don’t know how to run two jobs at the same time. I’m a perfectionist, and I fear one would suffer so much my skills would be doubted."

See the X post here:

Man displays unusual relationship with foreign employer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man sparked buzz after sharing how a random job unexpectedly turned into a close friendship with his foreign employer over time.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng