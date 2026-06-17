A young lady who attends the University of Ilorin for her undergraduate studies celebrated as she wrote her final professional examination

The final-year student opened up about how she had been scared about the examination since she started her degree program

Her post triggered reactions, and many took to the comments section to celebrate the lady on her achievements

A Nigerian lady, Olayinka Ijaiya, narrated her academic journey as she rounded up her degree program from the University of Ilorin.

She was studying medical laboratory science and recently wrote her final professional examination.

A UNILORIN student who was scared of professional exam shares unexected experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olayinka Ijaiya

Source: UGC

UNILORIN final-year student shares experience

On her LinkedIn page, Olayinka Ijaiya shared how she had always been afraid of writing the professional examination.

The LinkedIn post read:

"I wrote my final Professional Examination on the 2nd of June, 2026. Hi LinkedIn,I apologize for the little break. Your girl has been working really hard offline to earn her Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science ( B.MLS ) degree.

"Ever since my 200 level, Professional Examinations were something I feared. Why? We were constantly reminded that these examinations were not just another set of tests, they were a culmination of years of lectures, practicals, sleepless nights, continuous assessments, clinical postings, and countless hours of studying. When I sat for my first Professional Examination, I was nervous, uncertain, and filled with questions.

"Thankfully, it ended in success and gave me the confidence to keep pushing forward. Fast forward to June 2nd, 2026, and I sat for my second and final Professional Examination in the Hematology specialty of Medical Laboratory Science. Surprisingly, this time was different.Instead of fear, I felt excitement.Instead of anxiety, I felt prepared.

"I walked into the examination hall smiling, and I walked out smiling too. That smile was not because the examination was easy. It was because I could see how far I had come. It was the smile of someone who had spent years learning, growing, making mistakes, asking questions, attending practical sessions, and gradually building competence and confidence. Four years ago, I was afraid of this examination.

"Today, I was excited to write it. That's what growth looks like. This journey has taught me that growth often happens so quietly that we do not notice it until we are faced with a moment that once terrified us. What used to be one of my greatest academic fears became an opportunity to demonstrate everything I had learned.

"As I await the next phase of this journey, I am grateful to God, my lecturers, mentors, classmates, family, friends, and everyone who has contributed to my growth over the years. Medical Laboratory Science has challenged me, stretched me, and shaped me in ways I never imagined."

A lady who was scared of writing her professional examination at the University of Ilorin shares her unexpected experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Olayinka Ijaiya

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UNILORIN student's experience

Gbadebo Maroof Oyeniyi said:

Congratulations on this milestone. Truly, it wasn't for the weak ones. Cheers!!!

Aisha Yusuf said:

Congratulations on completing your final Professional Examination! Your journey from fear to excitement is truly inspiring and a testament to your hard work and growth. Wishing you all the best as you embark on this next chapter! Olayinka Ijaiya

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng