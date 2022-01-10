President Buhari has reacted to the death of the Olu Of Ayepe-Olode in Osun state, Oba David Olajide Omisore (Omigbade 1)

The president in a tribute described the late monarch as a dedicated man, one who is concerned about the development of his people

Buhari's emotional message was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday, January 10

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former Deputy Governor of Osun state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and the entire Omisore family on the passing of their father and Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba Omisore.

Buhari in a condolence message said the late monarch would be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, The Punch reports.

The president's message is contained in a statement signed on Monday, January 10, by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the entire Omisore family. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Buhari while stressing that the late traditional ruler was committed to peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups, called on the Omisore family to sustain the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Why Nigerians don't hear from me often, President Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari said he puts a lot of confidence in the APC-led National Assembly in carrying out his Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

Nigeria's number one citizen on Wednesday, January 5, said leaders at the Legislature who are members of the APC are doing a great job.

Buhari revealed that the expertise and professionalism of these senators like Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the House of Representatives.

Buhari urges Nigerian youths not to depend on government for jobs

In another report, Buhari asked Nigerian youths to use their education and exposure to improve themselves and not see them as tickets to depend on the government for jobs, saying:

“I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that government must give them jobs.”

The president regretted that the colonial administration indoctrinated people to wait for government jobs after passing through school.

Source: Legit.ng