Femi Adesina has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari defeated death, plane crash prophecies

Adesina in a post shared on his Facebook page, on Thursday, January 6, disclosed that the president overcame the moment by God's mercy

The president's aide hinted further that since Buhari assumed power, he has become an object of fake prophecies and more

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, says the incumbent has succeeded in overcoming negative prophecies since he became the leader of the country.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Adesina made this assertion in a statement titled, ‘PMB and the Futurologists’, shared and seen by Legit.ng on his official Facebook page on Thursday, January 6.

Adesina affirmed that the president was able to overcome these prophecies by the mercy of God.

Femi Adesina says the president was able to last long by the mercy of God. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adesina wrote:

“Since he became leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has been an object of the futurologists. They have come up with tons of predictions, many of which went wide off the mark, hitting the crossbar.

“Human beings, prince or pauper, President or manual laborer, can be ill, can recover, or can even die. What eventually happens is a matter of mercy from God Almighty.”

Recalling a plane-crash prophecy, Adesina added that the mercy of God has sustained the president till this present day.

