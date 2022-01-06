On Wednesday, January 5, Nigerians got to know why President Muhammadu Buhari is silent over some national issues

The president himself explained that this is due to the effectiveness of the leadership of the National Assembly

President Buhari said he has so much confidence in the APC-led legislature and allows it to carry out its functions

President Buhari has said he puts a lot of confidence in the All Progressives Congress-led National Assembly in carrying out his Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

Nigeria's number one citizen on Wednesday, January 5, said leaders at the Legislature who are members of the APC are doing a great job.

Buhari is pleased with the level of competence of the APC-led NASS (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Buhari revealed that the expertise and professionalism of these senators like Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the House of Representatives.

He admitted that this is one of the chief reasons Nigerians do not hear much from him on some key national issues

His words:

“That’s why you don’t hear much about me, I allow them to do all the things because I can’t go against my party and I can’t go against people I have absolute confidence in. I know they are doing their best."

Senate in support of 111 additional NASS seats for women, says Omo-Agege

Meanwhile, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege had said the Nigerian Senate is in support of 111 additional seats for women in both chambers of the National Assembly and 108 additional seats for women in all state assemblies across Nigeria.

Omo-Agege who was represented by his special assistant on legal and constitution, Daniel Bwala said this during a town hall on the proposed “reserved seat bill” legislation to create additional special seats for women in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly.

The bill is part of the ongoing constitutional amendment in the 9th Assembly, which is:

“A Bill for An Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to create additional special seats for Women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.”

The town hall which was held on Friday, December 2 and streamed live on Channels Television and YouTube was organised by ElectHER in partnership with Yiaga Africa and the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

The organisers said the event was geared towards raising public awareness about the bill and its potential to directly lead to an increase in women’s political representation.

