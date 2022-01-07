Femi Adesina has opened up on what his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari would do when he retires

Adesina on Thursday, January 6, stated that Buhari will retire in a blaze of glory, contrary to the expectations of his critics

The media aide expressed confidence that his boss will finish his second term in office and retire to Daura to tend to his cattle

Aso Rock - The special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, has said his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, would end his tenure in ‘blaze of glory’.

Adesina made the remark in a statement titled, ‘PMB and the Futurologists’, on Thursday, January 6, shared on his official Facebook page.

Femi Adesina says President Muhammadu Buhari will retire in a blaze of glory when his tenure ends next year. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

According to the presidential spokesman, Buhari in about 17 months will retire to Daura, his hometown, and tend to his cattle.

Adesina noted that since Buhari became Nigeria's president, he has been an ‘object of the futurologists’

The presidential aide wrote:

“In about 17 months, President Buhari would land safely, as God wills. He would finish his tenure in a blaze of glory, and retire to Daura to tend his cattle.

“Since he became leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has been an object of the futurologists. They have come up with tons of predictions, many of which went wide off the mark, hitting the crossbar.”

Buhari reveals the only thing he wants from Nigerians after leaving office

Legit.ng previously reported that Buhari said he's not "expecting any appreciation" from Nigerians after the end of his administration.

He said this in an interview with NTA aired on Thursday, January 6. The Nigerian leader, however, said he would love to be remembered as a president who gave his best.

His words:

"I've been a governor, a minister, and I'm in my second term as president. So, I've gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?"

Buhari urges Nigerian youths not to depend on government for jobs

Meanwhile, Buhari asked Nigerian youths to use their education and exposure to improve themselves and not see them as tickets to depend on the government for jobs, saying:

"I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don't do it thinking that government must give them jobs."

The president regretted that the colonial administration indoctrinated people to wait for government jobs after passing through school.

