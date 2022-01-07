Among top headlines that trended over the week in mainstream Nigerian news media was the autopsy report that revealed the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, the Dowen College student in Lagos.

Cause Of Sylvester Oromoni's Death Revealed as Lagos Govt Decides On Dowen College Students, Staff

Based on the legal advice of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Adetutu Oshinusi, the Lagos state government on Wednesday, January 5, cleared five students and five employees of Dowen College who were earlier accused of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Oshinusi's advice was addressed to the deputy commissioner of police in Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the trial magistrate, Magistrate Olatunbosun Adeola.

2023: Powerful Name Mentioned After Buhari Spoke On His Successor

The leader of Arewa in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to succeed him in 2023.

Saidu noted that it is time for President Buhari to pay back for the massive support he got from the former Lagos governor in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

Bishop Oyedepo, Mountain of Fire Pastor Drop Powerful Prophecies for 2022

Most religious leaders have started the new year with predictions as is the custom at the beginning of every year.

Among those who have released 2022 prophecies already are Bishop David Oyedepo, general overseer and founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Daniel Olukoya, general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, and others.

Jonathan To Return To Power in 2023? Ex-president Makes Crucial Move

There were reports that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has met with stakeholders in the south-south who are behind moves to make sure he returns to the presidency in 2023.

The former president was in a meeting with leaders from the region coordinating his alleged return to power.

I Didn’t Ask You to Vote for Buhari: Father Mbaka Reveals What God Will Do for Nnamdi Kanu in New Year Message

The year 2022 is for the embattled Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators detained.

Fiery Catholic priest and spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka, has said when he made a declaration that Muhammadu Buhari would be president in 2015, he did not ask anybody to vote for him.

President Buhari Gives Final Say On State Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that the creation of state police across Nigeria is not an option under his administration.

In an exclusive interview the president expressed fears that if state police become a reality in the country, some governors will abuse their powers and use them for their personal advantage.

Another Governor Set to Defect to APC? PDP Reacts after Buhari's Visit

Abia state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked the speculations that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were speculations in the social media about the governor’s plan to dump his party, PDP, for the ruling APC, following his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 30.

