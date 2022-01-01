Many Nigerians always look up to their pastors for prophecies concerning the new year and 2022 is no different

Bishop David Oyedepo and Daniel Olukoya have joined the list of men of God with declarations for the new year

Oyedepo declared that 2022 is going to be a year with a difference for a lot of people while Olukoya called for prayers

Most religious leaders have started the new year with predictions as is the custom at the beginning of every year.

Among those who have released 2022 prophecies already are Bishop David Oyedepo, general overseer and founder of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Daniel Olukoya, general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, and others.

Oyedepo's 2022 prophecies

The Winners Chapel founder released several prophetic declarations for the year 2022 during the church’s crossover night at Canaanland in Ogun state.

Oyedepo in what he titled prophetic declarations said 2022 shall be a year of thanksgiving, BBC Pidgin reports.

He dropped more declarations on Twitter:

"Every open door shall be opened wider for you! It shall be congratulations for you all through the year!

"Every parent shall enjoy the fruit of their labour!"

Daniel Olukoya's 2022 prophecies

On his part, Olukoya, released 37-point prophecies for 2022, stressing the need for Nigerians to pray against inflation, starvation and political instability.

He urged Nigerians to pray against massive political instability which will put a lot of people in disarray, The Punch reports.

The cleric declared:

“The God of the suddenlies is preparing something for Nigeria and will answer the prayers of His children. For any power that wants Nigeria to sink shall sink, and any power that wants Nigeria to die shall die; they will drink their own blood and eat their own flesh, until they are drunk with it.”

Adeboye's prophesies for 2022

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has also released new year prophecies for Nigerians.

Legit.ng reported that during the Crossover Service of the church in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, Adeboye told his congregants this year has good things in store for the people.

He stated:

"More than 80% of projects starting in 2022 will succeed. “In spite of everything happening, this year will be a year of some massive breakthroughs (in science and in finance). Infant mortality rate will drop by at least 50 percent."

The cleric however refused to prophesy about Nigeria and just gave a short parable

