Father Mbaka has disclosed that his 2015 New Year prophecy about Buhari winning the presidential election was misconstrued

In his New Year message, the Catholic priest said 2022 is the year God will show mercy to Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators in detention

While a lot of people are distancing themselves from Kanu, the cleric has decided to take the embattled Biafra leader as his son

The year 2022 is for the embattled Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators detained.

Fiery Catholic priest and spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka, has said when he made a declaration that Muhammadu Buhari would be president in 2015, he did not ask anybody to vote for him.

The cleric said he only spoke what God told him ahead of the general election and people quoted him out of context, The Nation reports.

Father Mbaka said his prophecy about Buhari was misconstrued. Photo credit: Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN)

The man of God disclosed this in his 2022 New Year message during the crossover night at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Enugu state.

He told his congregants:

“I told you that it was revealed to me that Buhari would be president. That it was revealed to me doesn’t mean that you should vote for him."

Explaining further, the fiery priest noted that whether or not people voted for him, Buhari would have still emerged as president because it's a vision.

Recall that Buhari had won the 2015 presidential election, defeating the incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

I see Nnamdi Kanu as my son

Father Mbaka who has decided to pray for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators said nobody should criticise his stand, The Punch reports.

He appealed to his fellow priests not to castigate him, saying he's closing anybody's mouth and nobody should try to close his own.

The priest declared:

“If I use my mouth to bless Nnamdi Kanu and you don’t like it, please use your own mouth to curse him. Leave me to bless him.

“I see Nnamdi Kanu as my son. Every Igbo man and woman is my child. You may not understand the spiritual authority I have on this land."

The Catholic priest noted that if churches can pray for Nigeria then nobody can stop them from doing the same for Kanu and others in trouble.

He added:

“This year will be for Kanu and those held for agitations. God will show them mercy this year.”

Stop Criticising Buhari

Years after President Buhari won the elections, Father Mbaka started attacking his administration and their relationship turned sour.

The Catholic priest even asked the president to resign and the presidency reacted. Presidential aide Garba Shehu claimed that Mbaka asked Buhari to resign or be impeached because the president refused to give him contracts.

Legit.ng had reported that governors from the southeast region pleaded with the spiritual director to quit criticising President Buhari.

The southeast governors led by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state added that efforts were being made to ensure the unconditional release of IPOB leader, Kanu.

