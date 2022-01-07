Some members of the ruling party are not happy with Governor Buni's style of leadership in the All Progressives Congress

The issue has taken a new turn as the members have headed to the court to tackle Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee

Meanwhile, the Progressives Governors Forum had announced plans to meet so as to address the matter properly

Abuja- There is brewing tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress as some members have expressed their displeasure with the Mai Mala Buni's leadership in the party.

This is so as some members have dragged the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), before a Federal High Court in Abuja, The Punch reports.

The applicants were seeking an order of the Court to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the convention.

The APC has run into fresh murky waters as some members dragged Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe state governor to court. Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Already, the Progressives Governors Forum of the APC has scheduled a meeting for this weekend in Abuja, at the Kebbi State Governors Lodge in Asokoro.

The Chairman of PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said top on the agenda of the meeting was the national convention of the party fixed for February 2022.

Call for change in date

There had been a clamour for a change in date of the scheduled national convention.

But the plaintiffs in the suit dated January 4, 2022, were Suleiman Dimas Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah, and Audu Emmanuel.

