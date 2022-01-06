More northerners are making moves to see that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023

The leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to succeed him in 2023.

Saidu noted that it is time for President Buhari to pay back for the massive support he got from the former Lagos governor in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, Vanguard reports.

Saidu said Tinubu deserves Buhari's support in 2023 (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The northern group's leader recalled that in the political history of Nigeria, 2015 was the first time southwest politicians will throw their weight behind a northern candidate.

In his view, Tinubu took a major risk to forge a union between both regions just to see Buhari emerge as president.

He said:

”The results of the 2015 elections are in the public domain for all to see. The only part of the country that stood with the north for Buhari was the West. And it was the first time the North and southwest forged a common political unity.

”Tinubu made the relationship possible. Buhari should support Tinubu. Good must be rewarded with good. If he fails to support Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election it will paint the picture of an ungrateful north”

“I am advising the Vice President that it was Tinubu that made him politically. He should not allow ambition to destroy his relationship with Tinubu. If Tinubu says he doesn’t want to contest it’s a different thing. He should be very careful not to spoil a good relationship between him and Tinubu."

Buhari speaks on his favourite presidential candidate ahead of 2023 elections

Earlier, President Buhari spoke on a favourite presidential candidate ahead of the general elections coming up in 2023.

The president spoke on this in an exclusive interview aired on Wednesday night, January 5.

President Buhari, however, did not disclose the identity of his favourite presidential candidate, expressing fear that he might be “eliminated” if he was known.

Source: Legit.ng