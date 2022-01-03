There is a lot of talk about the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to the Nigerian presidency in the next presidential election

In fact, many Nigerian, especially those from the south-south extraction are making underground moves to see this happen

At the moment, sources are saying Jonathan has already met with such persons who are drumming support for his re-election in 2023

There are reports that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has met with stakeholders in the south-south who are behind moves to make sure he returns to the presidency in 2023.

The Nation claimed that the former president was in a meeting with leaders from the region coordinating his alleged return to power.

Jonathan was said to have met with the south-south leaders after his meeting with Buhari (Photo: Goodluck Jonathan)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the said meeting was held on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Aridolf Hotels and Spars in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

Quoting a source, the newspaper noted that the critical meeting was held after Jonathan visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

2023: GEJ'll return as president, famous Nigerian pastor releases prophecy, gives condition for fulfillment

Meanwhile, a senior pastor of the Abuja-based church, The Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Prize F. Aluko, had predicted that Jonathan would return as president in 2023.

Pastor Aluko in his recent prophetic declaration revealed that Jonathan left office in 2015 because God had training for him on some missions to achieve in the future.

GROM's spiritual leader added that now that the former president has been prepared by God, it was time to go for what the Almighty had in mind for him, which is the presidency.

However, the cleric warned that for Jonathan to achieve this, he must defect from the Peoples Democratic Party and join the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said:

“The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfill his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfill that purpose."

Source: Legit.ng