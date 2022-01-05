President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that the creation of state police across Nigeria is not an option under his administration.

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, the president expressed fears that if state police becomes a reality in the country, some governors will abuse their powers and use them for their personal advantage.

To buttress his argument, President Buhari noted that currently many local and state governments are having issues with the distribution of resources.

He said:

“State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally?

"Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the governor.”

Speaking on the security situation in the country, Buhari also spoke on the role of traditional rulers in bringing peace to their domains and as such urged state governments not to undermine them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His words:

“The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals.

“So, we have to revert to that system for us to have effective security in the localities.

“For example, there were two Governors that came to see me about problems – Oyo state and one other state – because the herders were in their forests but the animals were going into the neighbouring farms, and eating the crops; I said, as far as I know, the farmers and herders have been co-existing in Nigeria for generations.

"Let them go and ask the local leadership what has gone wrong, why the break in communication between the local leadership and the herders.”

Source: Legit.ng