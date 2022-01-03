All intending visitors going into the Presidential Villa in Abuja would be mandated to take the rapid COVID-19 test

Garba Shehu said the rapid test for all became necessary following the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across Nigeria

According to Shehu, the test kits are free and would the rapid tests would be taken at the all entrance of the Villa gates

The Nigerian presidency has released a fresh advisory for all intending visitors of the Presidential Villa.

In the new advisory, visitors to the Presidential Villa would now be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test before gaining access to the Aso Rock.

Those affected by the new rule include all the VIPs, governors, ministers and anyone who wishes to visit the president or those who are on various official visits.

Garba Shehu said only some leaders have been exempted from taking the test Photo: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity said it has become compulsory for every visitor to take the rapid test.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Noting that the tests will be carried out free of charge, Shehu said the test kits will be at the entrance of the gates of the Villa.

He, however, said that some exceptions have been made for a few leaders coming from outside the Villa. He also noted that such leaders are also encouraged to take the test for safety reasons.

Shehu said:

“Yes, a new regime of COVID-19 regulation has been put in place for all visitors to the Villa, not for governors alone."

“Every visitor to the Villa, not just those seeing the President, is now required to do a rapid test at the gate. The kits are freely issued so no one is required to make payment."

Shehu added that the new advisory would only last for a short time and was only implemented as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

He said:

“This policy has rightfully been justified following the discovery of Covid positivity in some of those tested since the last few days of the practice."

From The Horse's Mouth: Garba Shehu Reveals Surprising COVID-19 Status

Days after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic, Garba Shehu has spoken on his new health status.

The presidential media aide in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 29, announced that he has recovered from the infection.

Shehu stated that he is grateful to all who called, texted, and prayed for him through the time he was down with the disease.

WHO Reveals What World Leaders Must do to End COVID-19 in 2022

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared his thoughts on what world leaders must do if they wish to see the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghebreyesus advised world leaders to shun what he described as the “politics of populism and self-interest”.

The WHO DG assured that the global body would continue to support countries towards building strong health systems.

Source: Legit.ng