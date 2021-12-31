Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello gave the news on Friday, December 31, via his official Facebook page where he said the virus caught up with him after what he called a hide and seek period that spanned 21 months.

The FCT minister disclosed that he had to take the test on the morning of Thursday, December 30, after feeling unwell on Tuesday, December 28.

Bello went on to reveal that although the result came out positive, he is doing fine "with some sore throat, feverish feeling, and mild running nose."

In a brief statement seen by Vanguard, he added:

"I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

"I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

"Thanks and Happy New year to all."

