A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has indicated his interest to contest for the number seat in Kaduna in 2023.

During an interview on Invicta FM, a radio station, Sani who represented Kaduna Central between 2015 and 2019, called on the people of the state to support him, Daily Trust reports.

The former lawmaker said:

"So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me."

Sani calls for prayers

The politician enjoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put its house in order so it can take over as a government that will respect the will of the poor in the norther state.

Sani stated:

“We sat with my loyalists and supporters and they wanted me to contest the governor of Kaduna state which I will do to remove APC, God willing; to remove anointed candidate of the state governor and to enter Government house where Comrade will be sworn in as the next governor that will bring changes, that will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development.”

The politician vowed the solve the issue of insecurity in the state. He also begged for prayers from religious leaders and others.

Giving reasons why the people should vote for him, he said it is time to have a comrade as a governor so the people can see the difference between him and Malam.

Sani also pointed out that he had no money to share to get votes, warning that Nigeria is in the mess it is because of "money politics".

He added that if the masses decide to vote for him, with or without money, he would win.

