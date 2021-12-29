Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO has shared his thoughts what world leaders must do if they wish to see the end of the coronavirus

Ghebreyesus advised world leaders to shun what he described as the “politics of populism and self-interest”

The WHO DG assured that global body would continue to support countries towards building strong health systems

World leaders have been urged to shun what has been described as the “politics of populism and self-interest” if the world would see the end of the coronavirus pandemic in 2022.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave this advice at the WHO last media briefing on COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 29, Premium Times reports.

WHO DG Tedros Ghebreyesus, has advised world leaders to shun politics of populism and self-interest. Photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI

Source: Getty Images

Ghebreyesus, speaking in Berli, noted that is the time for leaders to banish the politics of populism and self-interest.

According to the WHO DG, populism and self-interest are derailing the COVID-19 response. He went on to note that these factors are threatening to undermine the response to the next disease.

He assured that the global body would continue to support countries towards building strong health systems and ensure the distribution of health tools.

Get Ready For Another Pandemic Apart From COVID-19, UN Warns Nations

Legit.ng previously reported that the leadership of the United Nations (UN) is certain that COVID-19 is not the last pandemic the world will witness.

Speaking at the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness, the UN's secretary-general, António Guterres, noted that the world is yet to learn lessons of emergency responses to epidemics from the COVID-19 experience.

Guterres in his message on Monday, December 27, declared that the present pandemic should make nations come up with preparations that are capable of dealing with emergency cases.

The UN boss, therefore, called on governments to strengthen healthcare centres, especially at the local level.

Coronavirus: Nigeria now in fourth wave, says NCDC

Meanwhile, in what many people would term bad news, the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had revealed that the country was experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

The development was revealed by Ifedayo Adetifa, director-general of the NCDC.

He said:

“Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants."

Source: Legit.ng