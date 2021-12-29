Days after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 pandemic, Garba Shehu has spoken on his new health status

The presidential media aide in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 29, announced that he has recovered from the infection

Shehu stated that he is grateful to all who called, texted, and prayed for him through the time he was down with the disease

A presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 29, disclosed that he has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehu announced the good news in a Facebook post where he thanked well-meaning Nigerians and friends who prayed for him after he tested positive for the virus.

Shehu prayed for the recovery of those who are still down with the virus (Photo: Garba Shehu)

Source: Facebook

In a brief statement seen by The Nation, he also prayed for the quick other citizens who at the moment are battling with the pandemic in isolation centres,

Shehu wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called, or texted expressing your concerns for me.

"May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon."

Buhari’s aides, minister, others allegedly battle Coronavirus in Presidential Villa

Meanwhile, top aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, including the Permanent Secretary, and others in the Presidential Villa had contracted the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Shehu, Minister of Infomation, Lai Mohammed, Buhari’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo, his Chief Security Officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa were all down with the virus.

The presidency was keeping the development under wraps as infections surge in the State House.

Shehu confirmed the development to the newspaper and said he couldn’t speak on other cases, but said he is fit as he had just concluded a physical exercise showing he longer has the virus.

He said:

“I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19.

"I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise."

Source: Legit.ng