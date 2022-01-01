A prominent traditional ruler in Osun state, Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III, has sent a warm message to Nigerians

The monarch said that despite the challenges being faced by Nigerians, good days are ahead in the New Year

Olowu of Kuta further noted that the role of Obas and chiefs in nation-building cannot be overemphasised

Osogbo, Osun - The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III, has urged Nigerians not to allow the present circumstances to overwhelm them, saying there should be a strong resolve by Nigerians to overcome the present adversity of insecurity.

Legit.ng reports that Olowu In a message by his media office release in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, on Saturday, January 1, said all hands must be on deck to collectively take the country to the ‘Eldorado' they envision.

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Makama, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope.

Why Nigerian Army must be commended

He, however, commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies working tirelessly and at times paid the supreme sacrifice to rid the country of insurgents and bandits that are on the prowl.

Olowu also admonished the National Assembly to take a second look at the role of traditional rulers in terms of security and well being of their subjects, adding that the role of Obas and chiefs in nation-building cannot be overemphasized.

He said:

“Despite what we are passing through now, I know that with the resilience of our army and cooperation from the populace, there will be light at the end of the dark tunnel.

“This is not the time to agonize and cry over spilled milk, but a time to come together and organise in order to confront the monster of insecurity running riots across the country frontally in order to achieve economic prosperity.

“I also commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the effort of his administration to birth a new Nigeria despite daunting challenges of insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic.”

Olowu urged the political leaders to close ranks and manage our diversity in a way that will help the country blossom.

The monarch emphasised:

“We are stronger together.”

