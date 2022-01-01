As people were getting ready to enter the new year, a community in Bayelsa lost a pastor and six others in a boat mishap

Pastor Salvation Degema was accompanying a sick woman and her family from Ogboinbiri community to Yenagoa when their boat collided with another one

The sick woman had been on admission at a hospital in the community but was referred to Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen

Bayelsa state - Ogboinbiri community in the Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state has been thrown into mourning following the death of a 39-year- old pastor and six others.

The victims met their untimely death in a New Year eve boat mishap. Two boats were reported to have collided on Friday afternoon, December 31, causing them to capsize, Daily Sun reports.

The pastor identified as Salvation Degema, 39, was the general overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community.

Sick woman and family members lost their lives

Other victims were a husband, his sick wife, two children and other relatives travelling to Yenagoa from the community.

Sources disclosed that one of the boats in which the pastor was travelling was conveying a sick woman to Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen when the accident occurred, Vanguard reports.

The dying patient had been on admission at the Cottage Hospital in the community but they ran out of oxygen.

The pastor was said to have joined them on the journey to Yenagoa to engage in prayers for the sick woman.

According to sources, the sad event has disrupted the New Year celebration in the community as many people are mourning.

The Bayelsa state chapter chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Ogoniba Ipigansi, confirmed the incident.

