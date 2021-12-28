A fresh boat accident has been recorded in Zhigiri village, Shiroro local government area of Niger state

At least seven persons including a husband, his two wives and a son, were reported dead in the tragic incident

The spokesman for the Coalition of Shiroro Association, Salis Mohamed Sabo, confirmed the incident and urged the relevant authorities to intervene to prevent future boat mishaps

Shiroro LGA, Niger state - No fewer than seven persons have reportedly died in a boat mishap in Zhigiri village, Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Among the dead victims were a husband, identified as Mallam Mu’azu Babangida, two of his wives and his eldest son, Daily Trust reported.

Seven persons reportedly died in a boat accident in Zhigiri village, Shiroro LGA in Sunday, December 26.

The newspaper cited the spokesman for the Coalition of Shiroro Association, Salis Mohamed Sabo, as saying that the incident happened when the villagers were traveling to Dnaweto; a neighboring village for a naming ceremony at about 4pm on Sunday, December 26.

Sabo was quoted to have said:

“Prior to the construction of Zungeru Dam, traveling between these two villages was by land because there was no water.

"Therefore, before before now, one doesn’t need water transportation, as the terrain was majorly dry and motorable. This is one of the social upheaval occasioned by the construction of the Zungeru dam.”

He said the corpse of one of the victims was yet to be recovered from the water, Sahara Reporters also stated.

HYPPADEC urged to intervene

Meanwhile, Sabo has also called on the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to urgently respond to the devastating incidents.

He urged the commission to provide safety measures including life jackets among others to help the local people adapt to their new way of life and to also prevent the future occurrence of the ugly incident.

Tragedy strikes again in Niger as 28 people die in boat accident

In May, Legit.ng reported that at least 28 people lost their lives following a tragic boat accident, also in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

Ahmed Inga, Director-General (DG) of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made this confirmation in a statement in Minna on Sunday, May 9.

According to him, the occupants of the boat were 100 passengers coming from Zumba from Tija village of Munya local government area of the state.

