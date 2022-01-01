There was a violent uprising in Bogoro, headquarters of Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state on Friday, December 31

Eye-witnesses say properties worth millions of naira were burnt down by hundreds of irate youths in the area

Prominent traditional rulers in the northeast state were not spared as they had their cars damaged by the arsonists

Bauchi - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that a violent uprising on Friday, December 31, 2021, took place in Bogoro, headquarters of Bogoro local government area of Bauchi state.

According to the report, houses and other properties worth millions of naira were burnt down by irate youths in the area, during the 21st anniversary of the death of the leader of the Sayawa Nation, Baba Peter Gonto.

Governor Bala Mohammed who was supposed to be in the area, stayed away from the vicinity. Photo credit: Bauchi state government

The youths also stormed the venue of the main event at Government Day Secondary School, Bogoro, where they set the stage and other things used for the programme on fire after the programme ended.

The arsonists, in their numbers, had earlier waylaid the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on the way to Bogoro and damaged the official car of the Emir of Dass as well as other cars in the convoy, forcing them to make a sudden U-turn.

The state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who was expected to be the special guest of honour at the event, did not show up for security reasons.

It was gathered that the protest was due to the alleged refusal of the organisers of the event to include some prominent sons and daughters of the area in the planning and final execution of the programme.

A letter was reportedly written to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, alerting to a possible breach of the peace in the area should the event be allowed to hold.

Dogara, who is currently the member representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, had requested that the organisers be made to sign an undertaking that should anything happen, they should be held responsible.

