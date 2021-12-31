One of the top headlines that trended in mainstream Nigerian news media over the weekend was the one on how Governor Samuel Ortom honoured a man who gave him the chance to be a bus conductor sometime in the 80s.

Nigerian Governor Celebrates Driver Who Gave Him Opportunity to Be Bus Conductor, Gifts Him Hilux Van

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, on Monday, December 27, celebrated his former boss, Mnenge Mtemave, and other contemporaries in Gboko Motor Park for making a positive impact in his life when he worked as a conductor.

Governor Ortom's story trended a lot over the week

The Benue governor, in the spirit of the 2021 yuletide, also celebrated the driver’s colleagues at his residence in Ipav, Mbadim in Gboko local government area.

Queen Naomi to Critics: Allow Peace to Reign Because of My Son

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi has appealed to critics to allow peace to reign as she announced her separation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

The evangelist urged all parties involved to allow the peace of God because of her son, Tadenikawo, who the Ooni fathered.

Nigerians React As Pastor Bakare Says He Borrowed Money To Build His Church

Following allegation that the general overseer of Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly is swimming in a debt of 9 billion naira which he was allegedly owing a bank, Nigerians on social media have formed opinions in respect of the development.

Speaking on the latest development, Dayo Williams, a journalist with a media outfit in Abuja insisted that there is nothing wrong for the cleric to obtain a loan to build his church. However, the Abuja-based journalist was concerned about the manner in which Bakare was granted the loan.

Devastating Loss: Ex-Senate President's Wife Dies in London Hospital, Nigerian Governor Reacts

Lady Abiola Wayas, the widow of late former Senate president, Dr. Joseph Wayas, has passed away in a London hospital.

This was disclosed in a condolence statement released by Cross River state governor Ben Ayade's deputy chief press secretary, Linus Obogo, on Tuesday, December 28.

N75,000 Semester Allowance: FG Set to Unveil Details of Stipend for Education Students in January

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said the details of the N75,000 semester allowance promised by President Muhammadu Buhari to students of education in federal universities and federal colleges of education will be out by January 2022.

The council stated that letters had already been written and the Ministry of Education was working with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in that regard.

Ile Oodua Elders Move to Reconcile Ooni, Prophetess Naomi

Ile Oodua elders were making a last-minute move to reconcile the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola.

Sources in the palace quoted in the report said some of the elders have contacted Prophetess Naomi in a bid to reconcile their differences.

Flashback: What Judge Predicted Will Happen after Supreme Court Sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo Governor

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued a certificate of return to the then Imo state governor-elect, Ihedioha.

According to INEC, Ihedioha polled 273,404 while Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) polled 190,364 votes. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)'s candidate, Ifeanyi Ararume, polled 114,676 while APC's Uzodimma came fourth with 96,458 votes.

