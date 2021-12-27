Death is indeed inevitable, as it leaves one with a pain in the heart that cannot be healed even with time

It is another sad piece of news as a popular cleric in Kogi state died in a car crash on Sunday, December 26

Meanwhile, the pastor's car rammed into a heavy-duty vehicle, trailer to be precise, along Lokoja road leading to his death

It is a piece of news that would sadden the heart of many as Ayo Adun, the founder and senior pastor of Millennium Christian Centre, one of the biggest churches in Lokoja, Kogi state is dead.

PM News reports that Adun died on Sunday, December 26, when his car rammed into a stationary trailer that had developed a fault on the road in Lokoja.

The newspaper added that the heavy-duty vehicle did not have any caution sign and that was why the clergyman’s man car rammed into it, causing his untimely death.

The popular Kogi pastor died on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Photo credit: Nda Aaron, Blessing Oyiza Victor II

Source: Facebook

Nigerians have reacted to the sad news.

Adun’s untimely death has been eliciting reactions from Nigerians. These are some of them.

Source: Legit.ng