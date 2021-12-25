Kaduna-born politician and activist Shehu Sani recently put a smile of the faces of traffic wardens in Kaduna state

The former Kaduna senator in the spirit of the festive season distributed Christmas hampers to the official on duty

Nigerians on Facebook have reacted to Sani's kind gesture letting him know that he is n example of a good leader

Kaduna - In what is described as a heart of gold, Senator Shehu Sani shared Christmas hampers to traffic wardens in Kaduna state.

As Nigerian Christians celebrate Christmas with billions of their counterparts across the globe, Sani deciciced to appreciate the officials while on duty.

Shehu Sani stopped to distribute hampers for traffic wardens on duty. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the outspoken ex-lawmaker made this known on Saturday, December 25, in a post shared on his Facebook page. According to him, the officials never asked for it.

Reactions trail Sani's post

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have also reacted to Senator Sani's heart-warming gesture.

Onoja Anthony Adama said:

"You are sure the next Governor of Kaduna. You are people driven."

Amarachi Sunny Ucheji said:

"The Best Choice of Leader in the Kaduna State! More Grace Alhaji!"

Uthman Dangambo wrote:

Good job comrade.

Zulaiha Sani said

"Good leader, keep on skipping."

Yahaya Umar said

"Very good leader"

Source: Legit.ng