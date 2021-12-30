The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has given an update on the federal government's plan to start giving stipends to education students

Professor Josiah Ajiboye, the registrar of TRCN, said the details of the semester allowance will be made available to the public in January 2022

In a bid to attract the best brains to the teaching sector, the federal government had promised to introduce stipends for education students in public universities and other tertiary institutions

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said the details of the N75,000 semester allowance promised by President Muhammadu Buhari to students of education in federal universities and federal colleges of education will be out by January 2022.

The council stated that letters had already been written and the Ministry of Education was working with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in that regard, The Punch reported.

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) says the details of the semester allowance promised by the FG to students of education will be out by January 2022. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that the registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, disclosed this on Wednesday, December 29.

Professor Ajiboye said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The ministers involved have prepared the letters and they are working alongside with TETFund. All the necessary things have been done; the details will be unveiled in January."

Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari had during the 2021 World Teachers’ Day announced his administration's plan to make the teaching profession lucrative and ensure that teachers were adequately trained.

He also announced that education students in public institutions would have access to semester stipends of N50,000 for those in colleges of education and N75,000 for those in universities.

FG reveals when teachers' salary increment will take effect

In a related development, the federal government has announced that the new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President Buhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022.

The government said in a brief statement:

"The new Special Teachers Salary Scale approved by President Buhari in 2020 is expected to take off on January 1, 2022."

Jubilation as ASUU gives scholarship to 22 indigent students

Meanwhile, the Ibadan Zone of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has awarded 22 students scholarships under the ASUU Indigent Students Scholarship Scheme.

The cheques were presented to the awardees at the Ladoke Akintola University Ogbomoso by the former national treasurer of ASUU, Professor Ademola Aremu, ASUU financial secretary, Professor Ade Adejumo, and chairpersons from the zone.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reported that the ceremony took place at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso on Wednesday, December 22.

Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval

Also on education, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

Source: Legit.ng